West Nile virus confirmed in Yuma County
Illness spread by infected mosquitoes
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma county health officials have confirmed their first case of West Nile virus of the season.
The virus is spread to people, horses, and other animals through infected mosquitoes. The insects become carriers after biting birds. The microbe grows within birds without causing any adverse health affects.
Symptoms of West Nile virus typically develop within 14-days and can include:
- Fever
- Nausea
- Headaches
- Muscle aches
In rare cases, the virus can lead to severe illnesses like meningitis, encephalitis, and even death. People older than 50, and those with weakened immune systems, are particularly at risk for West Nile. Those with both mosquito bites and symptoms are urged to see a doctor
“Health officials routinely test and treat areas throughout the county as a preventive measure. Today’s announcement is a reminder to continue to take proactive steps to protect yourself from mosquito bites,” explained Diana Gomez, Director of YCPHSD.
There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus. The best way to prevent West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquito bites. Gomez recommends the following preventive steps:
- Maintain window and door screens to help keep mosquitoes out of buildings and homes.
- Remove standing water from buckets, unused kiddy pools, old tires or other sites where mosquitoes commonly lay eggs.
- Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.
- Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear light colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.
- Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or another EPA approved product to exposed skin or clothing, always following the manufacturer's directions for use.
