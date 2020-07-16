West Nile virus confirmed in Yuma County

Health

Illness spread by infected mosquitoes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma county health officials have confirmed their first case of West Nile virus of the season.

The virus is spread to people, horses, and other animals through infected mosquitoes. The insects become carriers after biting birds. The microbe grows within birds without causing any adverse health affects.

Symptoms of West Nile virus typically develop within 14-days and can include:

Fever

Nausea

Headaches

Muscle aches

In rare cases, the virus can lead to severe illnesses like meningitis, encephalitis, and even death. People older than 50, and those with weakened immune systems, are particularly at risk for West Nile. Those with both mosquito bites and symptoms are urged to see a doctor

“Health officials routinely test and treat areas throughout the county as a preventive measure. Today’s announcement is a reminder to continue to take proactive steps to protect yourself from mosquito bites,” explained Diana Gomez, Director of YCPHSD.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus. The best way to prevent West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquito bites. Gomez recommends the following preventive steps: