Health Minute: Cancer Experts Expands Age Range for HPV Vaccine

Health

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The American Cancer Society (ACS) has updated its guideline for human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccination. New recommendations are for healthcare providers to routinely offer the HPV vaccine series to boys and girls between ages 9 and 12.

For most children younger than 15, HPV vaccination is a series of 2 shots. Children who have weakened immune systems and those who get the first dose at age 15 and older need 3 shots.

For any kids who haven’t completed the series, the ACS guideline recommends healthcare providers offer “catch-up” HPV vaccination up to age 26. The ACS does not recommend vaccination after age 26.

These updates came from the ACS’s Guideline Development Group’s (GDG) review and adaptation of the 2019 update from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The ACIP is the main source for US immunization policy and part of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).