USPS ready for the holiday mail rush

Danyelle Burke North
today at 6:04 PM
The United States Postal Service says they're preparing for a busy week with only a few days remaining until Christmas. They say they're prepared to deliver half a million parcels before Christmas day. But even with the holiday rush, they're working around the clock to have your packages arrive on time.

Irma Gonzalez has been a mail carrier for nearly three decades.

“It is our pleasure to be working, delivering all this mail for you guys and especially your packages for Christmas," said Gonzalez.

Even with this holiday rush, she says the postal service is working around the clock to have your packages arrive on time.

“We work from 12-14 hours to get their packages out there and we have even employee clerks working from 10pm at night that they go in to have everything ready for you guys," said Gonzalez.

They share some things they need from us to help deliver efficiently.

“Leave your lights on at night because we deliver at night, and we want to be able to see your house number and your dogs. If you can keep your dogs inside too that would help a lot," said Gonzalez.

If you want your packages to arrive by Christmas, the deadline for priority mail express is this Saturday, December 21st.

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

