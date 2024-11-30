Costco’s Kirkland brand issues recall on organic eggs

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Costco's signature brand, Kirkland, has issued a voluntary recall of its organic pasture raised eggs.

According to a company announcement, it is a voluntary recall on 10,800 retail units of the brands 24-Count Organic Pasture Raised Eggs.

The announcement shared that the eggs could potentially be contaminated with salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The impacted eggs were distributed into 25 Costco stores in the states of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee beginning November 22, 2024.

The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging.

At this time, there are no illness complaints, and no other products are impacted by this recall.

Impacted consumers should stop consuming the product. They should also return the product to their local Costco store for a full refund or dispose of the product.