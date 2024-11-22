Local Yuma small businesses celebrate Pink Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - And right on time for holiday shopping, Friday, November 22nd is Pink Friday. Pink Friday a national movement to honor and support small, locally owned businesses.

It’s held every Friday before Black Friday and encourages people to do holiday shopping at local retailers before the big box stores. Many local businesses are celebrating Friday and this weekend with special deals. Local boutique “Dandy Home and Ranch” shares 2 reasons why it’s important to shop local.



“Local businesses bring more to the local economy. It stays here longer. Typically it gets spent and circulated to the Yuma economy 4 to12 times," said Dandy Home & Ranch owner Amanda Mellon. "But also...it brings communities together. You know each local business in our town brings something really sweet and special to our community,"

Shops throughout downtown and Yuma are participating. Dandy has special weekend deals including 20% off Christmas decor. Friday marks 4 years since Pink Friday was established nationwide.