Mattel takes action after social media users notice mistake on company’s “Wicked” doll line

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A misprint on the package of Mattel's new line of "Wicked" dolls has an adult website address on the box instead of the one linked to the upcoming musical film.

Several social media users noticed the mistake, which went quickly went viral.

The toy company said it was made aware of the misprint on the packaging, which was meant to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page.

Mattel says it deeply regrets the misprint on the singing dolls, and advised parents that the website on the box is "not appropriate for children."

The dolls were primarily being sold in the U.S. at Target stores.