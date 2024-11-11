CPSC announces recall of HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced the recall of HALO Portable Power Stations due to a fire risk.

About 5,740 HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations are included in the recall due to a fire risk posed by the units' lithium-ion batteries.

A 79-year-old man in Bradenton, Florida died of smoke inhalation following a fire involving one of the power stations in June of 2022.

There have also been four other reports of fires, including smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Consumers should stop using the power stations immediately, and contact the HALO recall hotline toll-free at 888-345-0481 from 8:00am to 5:00pm Eastern Monday through Friday for a free replacement.

Customers can also contact the HALO recall email at halo5528@sedgwick.com or online.

The HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations were sold from October 2021 through March 2022 for between $1,000 and $1,300.