FDA proposes to end use of decongestant found in cold meds

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It turns out a common ingredient in some cold and allergy drugs that's supposed to relieve nasal congestion is ineffective.

That's according to the Food and Drug Administration, which is proposing to end the use of the ingredient called "Oral phenylephrine."

The FDA says only small amounts of the ingredient actually reaches the nose to relieve congestion. It can be found in versions of drugs such as Nyquil, Benadryl, Sudafed and Mucinex.

The FDA's proposal is not final yet, meaning companies can still market the over-the-counter drugs with the ingredient, but a final decision would force pharmacies to clear their shelves of hundreds of the products.