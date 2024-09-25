Skip to Content
New app helps people make more friends

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Experts say Americans are experiencing a loneliness epidemic, with many people saying it's harder than ever to make friends. Now, the tech world is stepping in to make some introductions.

On a Wednesday night in New York, a group of complete strangers is meeting for the first time.

They connected on an app called "Timeleft." It's not a dating app; it's more of a "friendship app" as the algorithm matches people based on their interests, and other factors, and arranges a group dinner.

32-year-old Naveen Gowda says he's here because making new friends isn't always easy.

"In a city where there are so many people, it's just harder to meet people intentionally," Gowda expressed.

75-year-old Ruth Antrich says she's met people through the app that she now calls friends.

"It's just so easy to arrange it. You just book a table, and suddenly, you're with people who are interested and interesting," Antrich shared.

A poll by the American Psychiatric Association found 30% of Americans experience loneliness at least once a week.

Dating app Bumble offers a "just friends" service called "Bumble BFF," and other services help you meet strangers for dinner while traveling, but Timeleft says they're tackling "big city loneliness."

"We plan everything for you. You just show up. Everyone wants to meet people. And everyone's kinda a bit lonely, too," said Kylie Squiers, a New York resident.

Gowda says talking to strangers is intimating at first.

"I would rather do it with a group of five people, than walk into a room with hundreds of people that I don't know," Gowda remarked.

"It's a way to socialize in an intimate way. So you're not just meeting a crowd of people, you're meeting individuals who you can have conversations with over dinner," Antrich said.

A chance to spend time with someone new who could become a friend.

A Timeleft membership is $26 dollars a month, and they currently organize meetups in 200 cities worldwide

