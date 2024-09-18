Gas prices fall but is it enough?

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Just in time for fall, gas prices are also falling again. But is it enough to feel the relief at the pump?

According to GasBuddy price reports, in the last week, we’ve seen a national decrease of 6.9 cents per gallon and a decrease of 4.6 cents per gallon in Arizona.

“I noticed low gas prices, but I certainly would appreciate it if they were lower because everything else is so expensive," said local Mary Ann Morell.

The current average is $3.37 in Yuma. Some Yuma locals are even seeing prices as low as $3.19 a gallon at local gas stations like Arco. Some locals hope prices continue to decrease.



“Well I’ve noticed it kind of fluctuating little by little, but now that it’s getting closer to election times, I really feel like it might be getting lower. So I do hope for that in the future," said local Joseph Perez.

GasBuddy says the national average for diesel has also declined in the last week standing at $3.57 per gallon, making it the lowest level since January 2022.

In Imperial County the average is holding steady since last week at $4.50 in El Centro.

AAA says gas tends to be lower in the winter, so customers say they are looking forward to these even lower prices in the coming months.