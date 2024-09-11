Skip to Content
SEC charges Keurig Dr. Pepper over recyclability of coffee pods

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Keurig Dr. Pepper is under fire from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over how recycable its K-Cup coffee pods are.

The agency has charged the beverage company over what it says are inaccurate claims by Keurig Dr. Pepper about the recyclability of the disposable pods.

The company has said, in past, marketing and financial reports that K-Cups could be effectively recycled.

However, the SEC said Keurig Dr. Pepper failed to disclose that two of the biggest U.S. recyclers said they wouldn't accept the pods for recycling.

Keurig has agreed to pay a $1.5 million civil penalty without admitting or denying the agency's findings.

