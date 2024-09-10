High heat could mean more bugs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The high heat could also mean more bugs. Locals aren’t the only one’s trying to beat the heat. High heat allows insects to breed a lot more than normal, and some of those pests try to cool off from the heat inside of our homes.

"When we get up in our higher temperatures, it can be as little as 3 days for an egg to evolve," said Yuma County Health Department Vector Control Program Supervisor Richard Cuming III.

One local pest control company says they are receiving more ant and mosquito calls with the high temperatures. And with the moist and rainy monsoonal weather, the Yuma County Health Department Vector Control suggests for locals to go throughout their yard weekly to trim it and remove stagnant water to prevent breeding sites.

"Make sure you don’t have any containers such as buckets, kid’s toys, or anything that’s filling up in the rain water or sprinkler water. Go ahead, and if they are, dump those out," said Yuma County Health Department Vector Control Program Supervisor Richard Cuming III.

They also suggest wearing loose, long sleeve clothing, and reapplying EPA approved bug repellent often. And when it comes to inside your home, Hitman Pest says to be aware of any openings in your doorways.

If you think you have a bug infestation, call an exterminator to have a professional come out and protect your home from these creepy crawlers.