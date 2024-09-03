28th death linked to Takata air bag inflators

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Another death is being linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says the driver was killed in 2018 in Alabama in a Honda vehicle, but gave no further details.

It says the death underscores the need for people to replace recalled air bag inflators.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time due to high heat and humidity and explode with too much force.

That can blow apart a metal canister and send shrapnel into the passenger compartment.