Labor day weekend travelers returning home from holiday travels

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This Labor Day weekend is still one of the busiest ever with many traveling on roads and in the sky.

TSA says they are preparing to screen over 17 million people between Thursday, August 29 to Wednesday, September 4.

While some are heading to airports to return home, others are hitting the roads for holiday roadtrips as they visit loved ones, especially with the lower gas prices this Labor Day

AAA says the best times to return on Tuesday are after 1 p.m. to avoid heavy traffic.