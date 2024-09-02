Skip to Content
Labor day weekend travelers returning home from holiday travels

Danyelle Burke North
By
today at 5:51 PM
Published 6:15 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This Labor Day weekend is still one of the busiest ever with many traveling on roads and in the sky.

TSA says they are preparing to screen over 17 million people between Thursday, August 29 to Wednesday, September 4.

While some are heading to airports to return home, others are hitting the roads for holiday roadtrips as they visit loved ones, especially with the lower gas prices this Labor Day

AAA says the best times to return on Tuesday are after 1 p.m. to avoid heavy traffic.

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

