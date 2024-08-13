APS rate hike increases bills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- With summer month temperatures increasing, some locals say they are also experiencing an increase in their APS bills.

APS says there was a rate increase of roughly 8% starting this past spring. APS says that's a bill increase of just over $10 dollars for the average person's monthly usage this summer.



“Customers who use about a 1,000 kilowatts of power per month will see about a $10.50 increase in their bill per month," said Katie Conner with APS Media Relations.

The rate increase was approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission this February and went into effect in March. APS sent a press release and says customers were notified about the rate increase through bill inserts and on their webpage.

And with June and July being some of the hottest months on record, APS says extreme temperatures also play a factor in higher bills.

APS says they also offer billing assistance programs to help customers pay their bills.