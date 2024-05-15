What grocery items have increased the most in price

(KYMA, KECY) - A new data report by Trace One showed what grocery store items increased the most in price over the past few years.

Trace One said researchers calculated the percentage change in CPI between March 2020 and March 2024 across the most common grocery (food at home) items.

They also ranked the grocery store items accordingly in the report.

The report also shows grocery spending for all 50 states including the grocery share of total consumer spending and weekly grocery spending by state..

Below is the infographic.

If you would like to learn more about this report, click HERE.