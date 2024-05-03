Walgreens limits viral gummy candy after frenzy

(CNN) - Walgreens reportedly limits online sales of Gummy Mango peelable candy to one bag per customer after a TikTok review went viral.

The treat is part of the chain's "Nice!" brand and sells for about $1.99 a bag.

Walgreens released the peelable candy in about 2,500 stores last fall.

A glowing TikTok review blew it up in January causing the product to sell out nationwide in just four days.

Walgreens credits the product's rise in popularity to that and other social media influencers.

As a result of the product's success, Walgreens plans to sell it in 8,000 stores beginning May 22.