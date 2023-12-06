How to avoid package delivery scams

Online purchases and package deliveries skyrocket during the holiday season making shoppers vulnerable to scammers

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives information on how delivery scams work and how to avoid them.

How the scam works

BBB gave an example of how a scam works and typically starts.

Example from BBB: You receive a text message from what appears to be a delivery driver looking for your home. It says something like this: "Hi! My name is Tony. I work for FedEx, and I'm trying to find your house. Please call me." If the message seems a little strange to you, trust your gut. It's a scam!

BBB said if you call the number, the scammer will ask for personal details such as your name, address, and possibly your credit card information.

If you don't remember ordering anything that needs to be delivered, BBB said the caller may try to convince you the package is a gift from someone you know.

According to BBB Scam Tracker reports , the callers are usually friendly and professional which makes the scam harder to spot.

Make sure to also look out for text or email messages that ask you to reschedule a delivery or pay a small delivery fee and may try to look legitimate.

BBB said these messages will often attempt to look real with official logos and using professional language.

But if you click, you may download malware onto your computer that can give the scammers access to personal information and passwords, said BBB.

BBB said in either case, the package doesn't exist and if you give your personal information, scammers will have it and you'll be at risk of identity theft.

How to avoid delivery scams, according to BBB