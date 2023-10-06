$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The upcoming $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize due to higher interest rates, long odds, fewer ticket sales per drawing, and luck.

A combination of all those factors means the jackpot could eventually top the record lottery prize of over $2 billion won last November.

Someone last won the Powerball jackpot on July 19.

Since then it has grown three times a week.

The winless streak shouldn’t be a surprise because it shows the game is operating as it was designed.

The immense jackpot odds are intended to make winning rare so the grand prizes can grow so large.