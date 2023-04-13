Skip to Content
today at 10:09 AM
Going to the grocery store is slightly less expensive compared to earlier this year

(CNN) - The cost of putting food on the table is down.

Grocery prices fell in March, which is the first decline since September 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data shows indexes for fish, eggs, poultry and fish fell to 1.4% from February to March.

Fruits and vegetables prices also dipped slightly in that time frame.

Bakery items, cereals and non-alcoholic drinks were among the products that did become more expensive.

Although this month-to-month decline is a relief for consumers, grocery prices are still more expensive on an annual comparison.

