(CNN / KYMA, KECY) – McDonald's may no longer sell "snack wraps", but fans could soon find it at a rival.

Wendy's is adding a "Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap" to its menu.

Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn't fried, and it's bigger, making for more of a meal.

McDonald's phased out snack wraps because franchisees said they were too complicated to make.