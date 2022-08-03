Skip to Content
Airbnb is booming: demand soars despite economic uncertainty

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Airbnb announced Tuesday that it has confirmed nearly 104 million bookings during the three-month period that ended in June.

That's a new quarterly high and a 24% hike for the same time period in 2019, prior to the start of Covid-19.

Thanks to the rise in reservations, Airbnb collected $2.1 billion and a record-setting profit of $379 million for the June quarter.

Analysts say this shows the travel sector is showing signs of recovering from the pandemic.

