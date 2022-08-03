Airbnb is booming: demand soars despite economic uncertainty
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Airbnb announced Tuesday that it has confirmed nearly 104 million bookings during the three-month period that ended in June.
That's a new quarterly high and a 24% hike for the same time period in 2019, prior to the start of Covid-19.
Thanks to the rise in reservations, Airbnb collected $2.1 billion and a record-setting profit of $379 million for the June quarter.
Analysts say this shows the travel sector is showing signs of recovering from the pandemic.