New car sales forecasted to plummet in May

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - New car sales are expected to plummet this month, compared to sales at this time last year.

According to JD Power and LMC Automotive, that's mostly due to near record-high prices. Plus supply chain disruption is causing limited inventory.

The average cost of a new vehicle right now is nearly $45,000 and demand is far exceeding the supply.

JD Power says the pace of new car sales is now directed by how many vehicles are delivered to dealers monthly.