Apple having a major product launch on March 8

(KYMA, KECY) - If you love Apple products, mark your calendars for March 8.

That's the date for Apple's first big product launch of the year.

A virtual event where the company will unveil a series of new MacBooks and iMacs along with a 5G version of its iPhone SE smartphone and an updated iPad Air.

The event tag-line is "peak performance" and if that's any indication, Apple will likely play up the importance of its rumored M2 silicon chip, Apple's in-house processor.