TikTok extending maximum video time to 10 minutes

(KYMA, KECY) - A popular social media app is once again increasing its time limit for video uploads.

The maximum time for TikTok videos was originally only 60 seconds.

Last summer, TikTok raised the max time to three minutes.

Now, you can create TikTok videos up to 10 minutes long!

The app auto-generates a feed of videos tailored to users' interests.

It has more than a billion active users.

The move to longer-form videos will rival Facebook, Instagram, and even YouTube.

It's a sign that TikTok is hoping to keep viewers active in the app for longer.