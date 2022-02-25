Gas prices expected to go up due to Russia invasion of Ukraine

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - The cost of fuel has been going up in the past year and those numbers are expected to increase as Russia attacks Ukraine.

One construction worker mentions having to spend about $500 a week on gas alone in Los Angeles where gas can reach $5 a gallon.

The national average of gas went up by 24 cents in the past month and that price is expected to go up higher.

Russia is a top supplier of oil and their invasion of Ukraine may affect gas prices in the United States.

"Volatility in this conflict injects a lot of volatility in the oil market," says AAA's Andy Gross.

Sanctions on Russia can lead them to halt oil exports.