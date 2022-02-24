Skip to Content
Over 100 vehicles given top safety awards

(KYMA, KECY) - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety revealed the winners regarded as top safety.

Modern vehicles have become a lot safer with one organization awarding those who are the best are protecting their drivers and passengers.

Over 100 vehicles models were chosen as a top safety pick as Kia and Genesis lead with 21 awards, Volkswagen given 11 and Volvo earning 10 of those awards.

"Cars continue to improve, both in terms of how well they protect the occupant. If you get involved in a crash and the increasing amount of technology that is on the vehicle to help prevent a collision to begin with," said IIHS President David Harkey.

