Rent prices increase by at least 20% across the country

Rent prices are on the rise across the nation and some tenants are feeling the impact.

One tenant explains how they're moving from their Miami Apartment after her rent was raised by $400.

"They told me, I think, a couple days before the lease was due to be renewed. We want you to pay 1950 a month," said the tenant.

Rent prices are up by almost 20% compared to 2021, while some places like Miami saw an increase higher than 50%.

Demand may be outpacing supply but some believe prices will begin to stabilize soon.