Skip to Content
Consumer
By , ,
today at 7:42 PM
Published 7:24 PM

Rent prices increase by at least 20% across the country

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Rent prices are on the rise across the nation and some tenants are feeling the impact.

One tenant explains how they're moving from their Miami Apartment after her rent was raised by $400.

"They told me, I think, a couple days before the lease was due to be renewed. We want you to pay 1950 a month," said the tenant.

Rent prices are up by almost 20% compared to 2021, while some places like Miami saw an increase higher than 50%.

Demand may be outpacing supply but some believe prices will begin to stabilize soon.

Consumer
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content