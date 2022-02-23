Consumers lost more than $58 billion to fraud

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - American consumers lost nearly $6 billion to fraud in 2021, according to newly released data from the Federal Trade Commission.

It shows consumers lost $5.8 million in 2021, an increase of more than 70% over the previous year.

The FTC received fraud reports from nearly three million consumers last year and the most commonly reported category was impostor scams, followed by online shopping scams.

Prizes, sweepstakes, lotteries, internet services, and business and job opportunities rounded out the top five fraud categories.