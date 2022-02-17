Mustang Mache makes listing as a top car of the year

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - One vehicle made the listing of top car of the year, the Mustang Mache which is half sports, half SUV and fully electric.

"It has a range of between 270 to over 300 miles, depending on the version," says Jon Linkov of Consumer Reports.

The vehicle also did well in road tests and road safety by having forward-collision warnings and automatic emergency brakes.

It has a $44,000 base price but made to be very reliable with high performance.