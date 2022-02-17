Skip to Content
Consumer
By ,
Published 7:46 AM

Gambling surged to new high records in 2021

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - America's gaming industry had another record-breaking year in 2021.

According to the American Gaming Association, gambling and gaming brought-in a whopping $53 billion in revenue, breaking the previous record set by more than 20%.

Industry specialists saw a massive increase in sports betting, online gambling, and traditional brick-and-mortar gaming at casinos.

With the latter still being the biggest moneymaker, bringing in $45 billion by itself.

Consumer

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content