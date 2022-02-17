Gambling surged to new high records in 2021

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - America's gaming industry had another record-breaking year in 2021.

According to the American Gaming Association, gambling and gaming brought-in a whopping $53 billion in revenue, breaking the previous record set by more than 20%.

Industry specialists saw a massive increase in sports betting, online gambling, and traditional brick-and-mortar gaming at casinos.

With the latter still being the biggest moneymaker, bringing in $45 billion by itself.