While some people are out looking for love, others are looking to do more than break some hearts

Scam expert John Hessinger says scammers will pray on those people looking for companionship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Even though Valentine's Day has come and gone, many people are still looking for that special someone. And, sadly there are predators out there that know exactly what to look for.

It starts off with playful banter and ends up with one party being broken-hearted and penny-less. That's why John Hessinger with the Better Business Bureau says, love is a battlefield and you can easily become collateral damage.

Hessinger wants people to watch out for red flags like rushed messages pressuring you to advance the relationship, look out for keywords that imply that they're trustworthy and responsible.

And, if the biggest red flag is, they ask for money before you ever lay eyes on them. Following these easy steps will not only protect your pocketbook but your heart.

For more tips on how to protect yourself or a loved one. Visit the BBB's website.