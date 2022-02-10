Rising meat prices could make your SuperBowl party more expensive

(KYMA, KECY) - Getting ready to host a SuperBowl party?

The over-under on inflation this year is just about 100% you'll be paying more for party treats.

According to Wells Fargo, expect to pay 14% more than last year.

Of course, it all depends what you get.

Meat is one of the biggest offenders with ground beef prices up 13%.

You can always keep costs down by grilling hot dogs.

Prices on franks actually fell over the past year which kind of answers the question of what type of meat goes into them.

You can also keep your guests blissfully unaware of the corners you're cutting with beer and wine.

They're only up about 4%.

Steer clear of soft drinks though. Soda prices are up nearly 12%.