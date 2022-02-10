Prices of goods continue to rise into Valentine’s Day

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - A recent report says prices of goods are going up once again and that includes items for Valentine's Day.

Betty Eklund, the owner of Engwall Flowers, said, "Well, the supply chain with flowers has been challenging ever since COVID started. From the growers in South America, Europe, getting the transportation."

Roses, in particular, have been suffered from tight supplies, seeing an increase of at least 30%.

Valentine's gifts aren't the only items going up, as overall prices of goods have jumped up by 7.5% in January.