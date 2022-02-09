What you can do to continue your New Years resolution

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - After a month into the new year, many are starting to drop their resolutions but one psychologist says there are ways to stay on track.

A lot of people have high hopes when it comes to starting anew, though one study shows how about two-thirds of people stop doing their resolutions within one month.

"So often we don't achieve our goals because we set goals in our heads, but we don't actually move them to our hearts," says Harvard Medical School Psychologist Susan David.

The best way to keep a resolution is to start small and to have a resolution that shares your own values.

It's important to practice self-compassion and not give up if you have one bad day.

"If you are trying to run more, you might want to put your running shoes near the front door," says Dr. David.