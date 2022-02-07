Gas prices reach record high in nearly ten years

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Gas prices have been going up and down so much recently, making many drivers uncertain of what to expect in the future. Although, now prices are the highest they've been in almost ten years.

Some experts are saying to expect gas prices to go even higher by Memorial Day but it can't stay that way forever.

The national average for gas reached $3.42, which is more than the last record in 2014.

Currently, California has the highest cost per gallon at $4.67.