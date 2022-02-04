Skip to Content
Flower shortage anticipated ahead of Valentine’s Day

(KYMA, KECY) - If your special someone is a fan of flowers, you might need to find an alternate gift this Valentine's Day.

Experts say supply chain issues, weather and a global flower shortage are impacting florists.

Flower shops in Sacramento, California say the fan-favorite red roses will likely be hard to come by this year.

There's also a glassware shortage which means there's a limited supply of vases.

Customers can also expect to pay more for their arrangements because of these issues.

