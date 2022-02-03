Skip to Content
Salad dressings recalled by Wish-Bone

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Popular brand Wish-Bone is recalling two salad dressings due to not stating a certain ingredient on the label.

Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese and Thousand Island Dressing each contain egg but that's not said where it's supposed to.

This is a safety hazard to those who are allergic to egg and may be at risk of life-threatening reactions.

There have been no reports of injury so far, as Conagra works to get the dressings off the shelves.

