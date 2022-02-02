Scam experts say be wary of Super Bowl deals that seem too good to be true

John Hessinger with the Better Business Bureau says that if it seems to good to be true, then chances are it is

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's by far one of the biggest games in the world. The Super Bowl is a massive draw, not only for sports fans but also for fans of the half-time show and of course, the commercials.

But that draw also attracts scammers who prepare for the big game in their own way. In the past law enforcement has intersected rings of counterfeit tickets and sporting gear.

As it stands, current ticket prices for the February 13 game are listed in the thousands if not the tens of thousands and this includes the nose bleed sections.

Scammers will reach out with a near to impossible story that leaves a potential victim thinking they've won the sports lover lottery.

John Hessinger with the Better Business Bureau warns those looking to go to the big game that not all offers on the web are legit. Hessinger says that if you're buying tickets only use a trusted website that has secured purchasing options.

The Better Business Bureau has its own Scam Tracker website with scams, news releases and tips for those looking to stay safe.