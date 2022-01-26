Consumer Watch: BBB says buyer beware

Better Business Bureau's John Hessinger says there's a lot of "new" this time of year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Globally the health industry is a trillion-dollar cash cow from things like gym memberships to workout equipment.

All that "new" can send consumers straight to a companies complaint department. John Hessinger the BBB's Community Development Director wants consumers to read the fine print before signing anything.

According to Hessinger one of the biggest complaints is the 30-Day trial which tends to turn into a forever trial. Consumers have filed complaints against several companies who make it nearly impossible to cancel a trial membership.

There are complaints of equipment that was advertised as one price which later turned into the introductory price. With gym memberships exploding, Hessinger says to ask about any contractual obligations and any fee for early termination.

In the end, Hessinger says to do your due diligence and research every membership before signing or agreeing to anything. For more details your can visit the Better Business Bureau's webpage for reports and complaints.