Good things come in small packages

The Desert Southwest's most anticipated seasons is here... cookie season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Passerby's drove by the Southgate Mall and saw hundreds if not thousands of boxes of Girl Scout cookies just sitting there.

Cars paused and stared at the columns of sweet delights counting the days until they'll get their hands on a box or two.

Each box sold creates revenue which is used by each individual troop for a variety of activities.

This isn't your grandmother's Girl Scouts, in the modern age girls learn about more than just surviving in the wilderness. They learn about robotics and the ins and outs of cars.

Cookie Season means more than just snack-lovers getting their hands on these portion-size tickets to paradise. The girls learn about marketing, supply and demand, and most recently sales during a pandemic.

In an effort to ensure sales are met, some troops have opted to do pre-sales and utilize the Girls Scouts of America CookieFinder App which directs people to the nearest sales location.

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Emilia Cortez says that every dollar spent in Yuma County stays in Yuma County and benefits local girls.

Buy a box or two, if you can't eat them, surprise someone. All-in-all it's to help an incredible cause.