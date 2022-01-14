Delta Airlines giving passengers an extra year to use flight credit

(KYMA, KECY) - Delta Airlines is giving customers an extra year to use e-credits.

Travelers get them for things like unused tickets and can spend them on new flights.

Delta says customers will be able to rebook with e-credits through 2023 for travel anytime through 2024.

That goes for people who have e-credits now and those who get them this year.

The airline is also extending voucher periods for Delta vacation customers.