Delta Airlines giving passengers an extra year to use flight credit
(KYMA, KECY) - Delta Airlines is giving customers an extra year to use e-credits.
Travelers get them for things like unused tickets and can spend them on new flights.
Delta says customers will be able to rebook with e-credits through 2023 for travel anytime through 2024.
That goes for people who have e-credits now and those who get them this year.
The airline is also extending voucher periods for Delta vacation customers.
Comments