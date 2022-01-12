Experts say its time to pay off that holiday debt

John Hessinger with the Better Business Bureau wants people to take an aggressive stance on their debt

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of the year when your Christmas tree is either back in a box or mulch. Christmas lights have been put away and the only thing you're unwrapping is your credit card bill.

John Hessinger with the Better Business Bureau doesn't have a sleigh but is taking the reigns to help you get out of that post-holiday debt.

Hessinger says first, you have to have an established plan and to do that you need all the facts. Gather all your statements together, putting the highest debt at the top.

Next, check your budget, ask yourself what can you pay without leaving you out in the cold. Hessinger reminds how you never want to pay the minimum payment, that only goes to the interest and that bill will never get smaller.

He adds consumers need to remember how their credit score is connected to what they owe and what credit is available. So, pull on the reigns on any future spending, at least until you've dramatically reduced your debt.

Hessinger adds you should be mindful of any 'free trial" offers. Many times those offers may be harder to get rid of than fruit cake (if you don't like fruit cake).

If you find yourself in need of additional help the Better Business Bureau offers tips on how to become financially stable.