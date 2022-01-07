Yuma Bed Bath & Beyond closing permanently

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bed Bath & Beyond is revealing the location of 37 of the 200 stores it plans to close in coming weeks, including our Yuma location on Castle Dome Avenue.

The stores are easy to identify because they are currently having liquidation sales.

New York is losing seven locations, following by California with six. Arizona is losing two location with one being the one in Yuma.

All of the affected stores will be closed by the end of February.

Meanwhile, Bed Bath & Beyond is remodeling 450 of its stores, representing about half of its remaining locations.