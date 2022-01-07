Skip to Content
Yuma Bed Bath & Beyond closing permanently

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bed Bath & Beyond is revealing the location of 37 of the 200 stores it plans to close in coming weeks, including our Yuma location on Castle Dome Avenue.

The stores are easy to identify because they are currently having liquidation sales.

New York is losing seven locations, following by California with six. Arizona is losing two location with one being the one in Yuma.

All of the affected stores will be closed by the end of February.

Meanwhile, Bed Bath & Beyond is remodeling 450 of its stores, representing about half of its remaining locations.

Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

