Our business expert says “e-commerce is still king”

John Hessinger with the Better Business Bureau says businesses looking to start year off strong need to do so online

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The internet has opened local markets to the world's stage. So, in order to stay competitive businesses need to reinforce their online strategy.

Community Development Director for the Better Business Bureau John Hessinger says "e-commerce is still king". Hessinger points out that the trends in 2021 continued through the new year and that means businesses will have to double down on their e-commerce to continue on a strong path.

With larger retailers making their products even more accessible, small businesses need to use their web tools to cast out into the marketplace. For businesses struggling, Hessinger says that they can reach out to the Better Business Bureau and get help.

The BBB offers businesses a wide variety of tools to help strengthen their digital footprint.