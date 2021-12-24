Skip to Content
United Airlines cancels over a hundred Christmas Eve flights

(KYMA, KECY) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights.

That's according to flight tracking site Flight Aware.

In a company memo, united said it's had to "cancel some flights" because of the coronavirus omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it's notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it's working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

