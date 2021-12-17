Demand for new homes and building permits remain on the rise

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - If you're waiting for the housing market to cool off before buying a home, you may be waiting a while longer.

Housing starts and building permits in November rose more than expected from October levels, according to a government report out Thursday.

The report indicates that people are still eager to buy new houses, especially since the pandemic is still a big concern.

A surge in housing stocks is another indication the real estate market is still hot and housing prices are still skyrocketing.