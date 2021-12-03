Zoom to add new attendance feature

(KYMA, KECY) - Don't skip out on your next virtual meeting.

Your next zoom meeting might have a new feature called "attendance status" to make it easier for the meeting host to see who has and who hasn't joined the meeting.

For those folks who sign on late, their names go under a new "not joined" section right in the participants panel for everyone to see.

You might be thinking, "I'll just say i didn't get the invite." No such luck.

Along with your name in that "not joined" section is your calendar response.