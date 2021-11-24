Target never to be open on Thanksgiving again

One of America's biggest retailers making a big announcement ahead of Thanksgiving.

No more target runs after your turkey day meal.

Target will now close all of its stores on Thanksgiving and every year from now on.

That is, until further notice, of course.

Many big-box stores, including Target, closed last year on turkey day because of the pandemic.

And, now according to the company's CEO, that will be "their new standard".

This is also a sign of how the holiday shopping traditions have changed for retailers.

Deals are starting earlier and spread out across the season.