TikTok users could be entitled to lawsuit settlement money

(KYMA, KECY) - People who have been using TikTok since before September could be entitled to money from a class action lawsuit against the company.

Tik-tok has disclosed $92 million settlement proposal from its Chinese parent company Byte Dance.

It comes from a federal lawsuit claiming TikTok illegally collected and used personal data from its users.

The lawsuit cites both federal law, and illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.

You don't have to live in Illinois to claim your share of the settlement, but that state's residents could get up to six times more money.

